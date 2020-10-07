Advertisement

LaVille Elementary switches to virtual learning after two positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in schools.
Coronavirus in schools.(WLUC/CDC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - An elementary school here in Michiana is moving to virtual learning after two positive cases of the coronavirus were confirmed.

According to a statement from the principal at LaVille Elementary School, two classes had to be sent home after two positive cases were confirmed.

Staff will still come to work at the school building, with the building being cleaned this evening and tomorrow morning.

The virtual learning will last from Thursday through fall break.

The school is expected to move back to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 19.

All parents were sent this message from the district superintendent:

Families received this message from the district superintendent.
Families received this message from the district superintendent.(WNDU)

Below is an email that was sent to staff from the elementary school’s principal.

This letter was sent to staff by David Burden, principal of LaVille Elementary regarding what steps the district is taking after two positive cases of COVID-19.
This letter was sent to staff by David Burden, principal of LaVille Elementary regarding what steps the district is taking after two positive cases of COVID-19.(WNDU)

Parents of students in the same class with one of the positive cases were sent this email:

Parents of students in the same class with one of the positive cases were sent this email.
Parents of students in the same class with one of the positive cases were sent this email.(WNDU)

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID hospitalizations hitting all-time pandemic high in St. Joe County, more restrictions likely

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Nearly seven months into the pandemic, local health officials say COVID-19 positive patients are being hospitalized at an all-time pandemic high in St. Joseph County.

Coronavirus

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Many families are still wondering how the scary holiday will look this year.

National

Pence, Harris square off in VP debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence square off in VP debate.

Coronavirus

How to celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The CDC is urging Americans to celebrate Halloween safely to limit exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19, but many families are still wondering how this holiday will look this year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,016 more coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 1,016 more coronavirus cases and 9 more deaths on Wednesday.

National Politics

No stimulus help in sight after Trump's mixed messages

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
It's been a wild week when it comes to talk of federal relief for millions of Americans struggling during this pandemic.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 17 more deaths, 1,302 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5%.

Coronavirus

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

CDC identifies new COVID syndrome in adults

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
It’s an illness that's not obviously linked to coronavirus and those who suffer from it may not show any other symptoms that would point to COVID-19.