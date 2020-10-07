LaVille Elementary switches to virtual learning after two positive COVID-19 cases

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - An elementary school here in Michiana is moving to virtual learning after two positive cases of the coronavirus were confirmed.

According to a statement from the principal at LaVille Elementary School, two classes had to be sent home after two positive cases were confirmed.

Staff will still come to work at the school building, with the building being cleaned this evening and tomorrow morning.

The virtual learning will last from Thursday through fall break.

The school is expected to move back to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 19.

All parents were sent this message from the district superintendent:

Below is an email that was sent to staff from the elementary school’s principal.

Parents of students in the same class with one of the positive cases were sent this email:

