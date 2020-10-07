Kobe Bryant inspires Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy to be great

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - So many people grew up watching the late Kobe Bryant from afar and admired his passion for the game that led to five NBA Championships. but not too many people grew up personally knowing the Black Mamba.

Bryant was Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy’s role model. Lenzy knew Kobe quite well.

His father, Melvin, worked with Bryant for a very long time so Braden got accustomed to seeing the five-time NBA champ quite often growing up.

Braden had several conversations with Kobe over the years but there’s one conversation that really sticks out for the Notre Dame football wide receiver.

“Many great stories I’ve heard from him," Lenzy said. "I’d say the biggest moment that I remember probably talking with him, I forget the age, but we were talking about a basketball tournament that I just had. I went over to a family friend’s house and Kobe was there. He asked me about the tournament. I said I was sore. He said, ‘Well, did you take an ice bath?’ I was like, ‘No, I can’t. It hurts too much. I can’t take an ice bath.’ He goes, ‘My youngest daughter takes an ice bath.’ He said, ‘If you don’t take an ice bath, you won’t be great.’ And I’ve taken a lot of ice baths ever since.”

Well, you can bet that Lenzy will be taking some ice baths before the Florida State game on Saturday so he can put together a great performance against the Seminoles.

Kickoff for Saturday’s Notre Dame Florida State game is set for 7:30 PM.

