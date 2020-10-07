Judge denies request to withdraw guilty plea in killing of U.S. soldier

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien County judge has denied a motion by Jeremy Cuellar to withdraw his guilty plea in the death of U.S. Army Sergeant Tyrone Hassel III.

Hassel was shot to death in St. Joseph Township in 2018 while on leave for the holidays.

Cuellar and Hassel’s wife Kemia planned the murder so they could be together and collect Hassel’s life insurance.

Cuellar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder but tried to withdraw that plea in August.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, the court ruling said Cuellar failed to prove his trial lawyer was ineffective, and there was no evidence that his plea was forced.

