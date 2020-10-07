Advertisement

Judge denies request to withdraw guilty plea in killing of U.S. soldier

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien County judge has denied a motion by Jeremy Cuellar to withdraw his guilty plea in the death of U.S. Army Sergeant Tyrone Hassel III.

Hassel was shot to death in St. Joseph Township in 2018 while on leave for the holidays.

Cuellar and Hassel’s wife Kemia planned the murder so they could be together and collect Hassel’s life insurance.

Cuellar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder but tried to withdraw that plea in August.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, the court ruling said Cuellar failed to prove his trial lawyer was ineffective, and there was no evidence that his plea was forced.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Hurricane watches posted for the Louisiana Gulf coast ahead of major hurricane Delta - clipped version

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Man charged in UP Mall shooting appears in court

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
21-year-old Dazhon Howard is accused of shooting and killing Delaney Crosby at U.P. Mall in Mishawaka last month.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Giving hope through a note

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The uncertainty of the pandemic, job loss, isolation, all of these are contributing to the increase of people feeling depressed, lonely, and mentally unstable.

Politics

In-person absentee voting continues in Elkhart

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
This was the second day for in-person absentee voting in Indiana.

Latest News

Education

South Bend C.S.C. receives $22.8 million federal grant to invest in teachers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The grant is part of the Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program, and as the name suggests, these funds will go toward elevating and empowering teachers.

News

Man dead after crash in St. Joseph County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This happened last night on Elm Road at Layton.

News

Experts warn COVID-19 spike could happen as temps drop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Indiana’s leading health expert is warning Hoosiers about a possible COVID-19 spike as temperatures begin to drop and more people head inside.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,016 more coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 1,016 more coronavirus cases and 9 more deaths on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 17 more deaths, 1,302 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5%.

News

Man dead after crash in St. Joseph County

Updated: 6 hours ago
Man dead after crash in St. Joseph County