Jonathan Doerer not phased by lack of fans while kicking

Doerer also says he will “most likely” be back for a fifth year
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This college football season has certainly been unlike any season we have seen before due to all of the safety protocols to protect players and coaches from the coronavirus.

It has also been different due to the lack of fans in the stands. In Notre Dame’s two games this season, there have been just over 10,000 fans in attendance.

The lack of fans or energy is not having an effect on Fighting Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer.

He’s hit three of his four field goal attempts in 2020, with his longest being a 48-yard boot against Duke.

Doerer says it does not matter who is in the crowd, he approaches every kick the same way.

“Honestly, I haven’t been able to notice that much of a difference," Doerer said. "I think we have done a really good job keeping the game day atmosphere as realistic as possible given the circumstances. For me, it’s not really about who is in the stands. When you are on the field, it doesn’t feel like there is 80,000 people out there. You don’t really realize that. For me, maybe the noise but the noise has been relatively the same and I assume it will be the same everywhere we play. It’s something we haven’t really thought about as a team, as specialists and me, personally.”

Doerer also says he will “most likely” be back for a fifth year. He would not have been eligible to play another season of college football if the NCAA did not grant college football players an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Doerer and the Irish kick off against Florida State on Saturday at 7:30 PM. You can watch that game on WNDU. Be sure to tune in at 6:30 PM for 16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff.

