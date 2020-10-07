Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy makes switch from number 25 to 0 out of pride

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many players have battled it out on the gridiron at Notre Dame Stadium for decades but for the first time ever, one Notre Dame football player is sporting the number zero.

Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy made the jersey switch from 25 to zero this season for several reasons.

Lenzy says being the first player to ever wear the number was enticing, plus he’s from Oregon and the number zero looks like an “O.”

However, Lenzy says the main reason for the number change was for his pride. Lenzy, who is known for his speed, felt like the number 25 made him seem like more of a track star playing football than a true wide receiver.

He believes making the switch to a single digit number makes him feel like a true wide receiver.

“My whole goal [in 2019] was to do whatever I can right now to play," Lenzy said. "Then in the offseason I want to become a true wide receiver. I haven’t really been able to display that through spring ball, where I missed the first game and I wasn’t fully healthy for USF, but my hope and my goal is for one, to see us win, but two, that I can show my development and kind of grow into myself and advance as a football player.”

Lenzy hopes to prove he is a true wide receiver every chance he steps on the field, and he’ll get to play football again this Saturday against Florida State.

That will be a 7:30 PM kick on Saturday.

