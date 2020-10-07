Advertisement

Indiana reports 17 more deaths, 1,302 new cases of coronavirus

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5%.
Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 5%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,302 more coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,500 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 128,227 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 990 more cases were reported.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 835 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 1,096 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,429 more cases were reported.

Friday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,495 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,171 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 7,419 (+103) cases and 131 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 7,176 (+87) cases and 118 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,704 (+10) cases and 46 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,411 (+37) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,091 (+15) cases and 26 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 677 (+7) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 297 (+6) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 267 (+3) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 117 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

