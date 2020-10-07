Advertisement

Indiana lawmakers discuss Amy Coney Barrett

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ind. (WNDU) - The coronavirus has had many impacts on Capitol Hill, including the hearing for Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Republicans want a hybrid model while Democrats say moving ahead with a hearing as the pandemic is hitting the committee is irresponsible.

Regardless of how it happens, Senator Todd Young said he believes Barrett will get enough votes to be confirmed.

He and congresswomen Jackie Walorski and Susan Brooks all shared their support for the nominee during a conference call today.

“I’ve come to know Judge Barrett as an incredibly sharp, legal mind working, a woman of great integrity and a dedicating, loving, working mother,” said Young.

Senator Susan Brooks called Barrett an “ideal candidate for the court.”

“I could think of no one better qualified to serve on the supreme court as my colleagues have just laid out from her history at ND, her record as a law professor and a judge demonstrates her unwavering commitment to constitutional principles,” said Walorski.

The hearing kicks off on Monday.

