In-person absentee voting continues in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - This was the second day for in-person absentee voting in Indiana.

This was the scene in Elkhart, outside a polling place at the health department building on Oakland Avenue.

The voters we spoke to this afternoon said the entire process took about an hour and a half to complete.

“I didn’t want to do a mail in ballot. I just wanted to come in and do it in person. And today was a beautiful day so, just want to get it, get it done,” said Elkhart voter Barbara Hiner.

“Well I hope that a lot of people come out to vote, because elections are important and you know if you don’t vote, I guess you don’t have any opportunity to criticize if your guy didn’t win,” said Elkhart voter Steven Travis.

Absentee in-person voting continues through Nov. 2.

