Hurricane watches posted for the Louisiana Gulf coast ahead of major hurricane Delta

Hurricane watches are now in effect for the majority of the Louisiana Gulf Coast and a few of the most extreme eastern counties in Texas. Most of Louisiana and parts of Texas are also under tropical storm watches as well as storm surge watches.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NHC UPDATE AS OF 5PM EST WEDNESDAY: Hurricane Delta has weakened into a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour. The pressure is holding steady now at 977 millibars. Strengthening is likely over the next 48 hours. The hurricane could regain major hurricane (CAT 3) strength by Thursday afternoon. The next National Hurricane Center update is 8 PM EST

Hurricane Delta moved across some popular vacation spots in Mexico earlier today bringing very heavy rains, hurricane force winds and causes lots of damage across the Yucatan peninsula. The storm is winding down there as the center has moved back over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters. The storm did weaken overnight dropping to a Category 2 hurricane this morning as land interaction and some upper level winds kept the system from gaining anymore strength. The hurricane is expected to get back to major hurricane strength in the Gulf by tomorrow. The storm will remain over water and eventually taking a turn to the North where the Gulf coast of the United States will be in the crosshairs. Specifically, the track taking it into Louisiana which has taken a few hits by tropical systems so far this year, even a very powerful hit from Category 4 hurricane Laura at the end of August.

Hurricane watches are now in effect for the majority of the Louisiana Gulf Coast and a few of the most extreme eastern counties in Texas. Most of Louisiana and parts of Texas are also under tropical storm watches as well as storm surge watches.

Rainfall could exceed 10-12+ inches in some locations along with upwards of 12 feet of storm surge over parts of the Louisiana coast. Damaging winds and storm surge will be likely. The areas under warnings could begin to see tropical storm force winds along with heavy rain and flooding as early as Thursday evening. The worst conditions along with a landfall are expected to occur on Friday.

We will keep you updated on the intensity, track and the watches and warnings with regards to this powerful storm as it moves closer to the United Stated Gulf Coast throughout the end of the week on WNDU!

