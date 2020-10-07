Hurricane Delta projected to make landfall as a Category 3

Hurricane Delta has made landfall in Cancun as of 6:30am EDT Wednesday. With 84mph winds and gusts over 100mph, the hit on Mexico could weaken the storm before it targets the US shoreline.

Residents in Cancun are reeling this morning, preparing for a life-threatening storm surge. Resorts have ordered hotel evacuation on the famed Caribbean shoreline.

By Friday evening, Hurricane Delta is projected to make landfall on the central coast of Louisiana. Water levels could rise by as much as nine feet over normal tide levels just south of Lafayette, LA, accompanied by dangerous waves.

The Governors of both Louisiana and Alabama declared States of Emergency in preparation for the storm.

If Delta makes landfall in Louisiana, as expected, it will be the fourth landfall of a named storm this year in that state. That has never happened before.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.