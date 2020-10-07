Advertisement

Experts warn COVID-19 spike could happen as temps drop

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s leading health expert is warning Hoosiers about a possible COVID-19 spike as temperatures begin to drop and more people head inside.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is warning Hoosiers the spike could happen if people don’t take COVID-19 precautions seriously.

Dr. Box says as people come inside and flu season ramps up, Hoosiers need to be more vigilant about hand washing, social distancing and wearing face masks.

“I know you’re tired of wearing masks and staying apart, we all have pandemic fatigue,” Dr. Box said. “I keep hearing about cases that could have been prevented if people had taken simple precautions. We are stage 5 but we still need to wear masks and practice social distancing so we can stay in Stage 5.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man dead after crash in St. Joseph County

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
This happened last night on Elm Road at Layton.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,016 more coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 1,016 more coronavirus cases and 9 more deaths on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 17 more deaths, 1,302 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5%.

News

Man dead after crash in St. Joseph County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Man dead after crash in St. Joseph County

Latest News

News

Experts warn COVID-19 spike could happen as temps drop

Updated: 4 hours ago
Experts warn COVID-19 spike could happen as temps drop

News

Senator Young comments on halting of stimulus talks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Senator Young comments on halting of stimulus talks

Indiana

US court denies bid to force expanded Indiana mail-in voting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit that aimed to make mail-in ballots available to all Indiana voters for this fall’s election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Super NO BO travel trailer being raffled off to benefit Care Camps

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Rollin' on Tv is partnering with Forest River to raffle off a Super NO BO travel trailer.

News

Hurricane Delta projected to make landfall as a Category 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Hurricane Delta has made landfall in Cancun

News

Locked in-- Sunny, dry, pleasant October weather pattern

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Strong winds with sunny skies and pleasant conditions.