Experts warn COVID-19 spike could happen as temps drop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s leading health expert is warning Hoosiers about a possible COVID-19 spike as temperatures begin to drop and more people head inside.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is warning Hoosiers the spike could happen if people don’t take COVID-19 precautions seriously.

Dr. Box says as people come inside and flu season ramps up, Hoosiers need to be more vigilant about hand washing, social distancing and wearing face masks.

“I know you’re tired of wearing masks and staying apart, we all have pandemic fatigue,” Dr. Box said. “I keep hearing about cases that could have been prevented if people had taken simple precautions. We are stage 5 but we still need to wear masks and practice social distancing so we can stay in Stage 5.”

