Advertisement

Elkhart River District continues to make progress

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It promises to be a sight to see.

Not far from the front door of a brand new Martin’s Super Market, a park is being built where you might expect to see a parking lot.

“So people will be able to be at the side door, pick up you know a Starbucks or some bar-b-cue or a burger and actually be able to walk and just enjoy it right here,” said Shelley Moore with the River District implementation team.

Walk is the key word.

Everything they do downtown now is designed to make the River District more walkable and livable, what with 500 new housing units expected to be completed or under construction here by 2022.

“But we know the trends are for millennials as well as baby boomers that they are moving to downtown urban areas where there is lower maintenance, there’s more walkability, not as much driving,” Moore said.

Stonewater at the river walk is among the first River District projects now ready to take on tenants.

“I live in Elkhart right here at these new apartments I chose those apartments because of the river walk development and right by me is a future kayak and paddle boarding launch,” said Melinda Martz.

Martz moved here from Mishawaka and has already walked to several restaurants and strolled to the grocery today.

She’s not yet walked to the aquatic center, where the construction of retail space and 20 town homes is expected to start by the end of the year.

“Elkhart is a legacy city, it is one that is primarily considered blue collar manufacturing, it’s great to have communities that are inside of it that provide a different feel,” said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.

The commitment to the River District project has now continued through three separate mayors and city administrations.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LaVille Elementary switches to virtual learning after two positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An elementary school here in Michiana is moving to virtual learning after two positive cases of the coronavirus were confirmed.

News

Three students test positive for coronavirus at Oregon-Davis Jr./Sr. High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Oregon-Davis School Corp. has switched to virtual learning after three students test positive for COVID-19.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane watches posted for the Louisiana Gulf coast ahead of major hurricane Delta - clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago

Michigan

Judge denies request to withdraw guilty plea in killing of U.S. soldier

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder but tried to withdraw that plea in August.

Latest News

News

Man charged in UP Mall shooting appears in court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
21-year-old Dazhon Howard is accused of shooting and killing Delaney Crosby at U.P. Mall in Mishawaka last month.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Giving hope through a note

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The uncertainty of the pandemic, job loss, isolation, all of these are contributing to the increase of people feeling depressed, lonely, and mentally unstable.

Politics

In-person absentee voting continues in Elkhart

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
This was the second day for in-person absentee voting in Indiana.

Education

South Bend C.S.C. receives $22.8 million federal grant to invest in teachers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The grant is part of the Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program, and as the name suggests, these funds will go toward elevating and empowering teachers.

News

Man dead after crash in St. Joseph County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This happened last night on Elm Road at Layton.

News

Experts warn COVID-19 spike could happen as temps drop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Indiana’s leading health expert is warning Hoosiers about a possible COVID-19 spike as temperatures begin to drop and more people head inside.