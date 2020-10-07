Advertisement

Early voting begins in Indiana

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Early voting began Tuesday in Indiana, with nearly 1,100 people casting ballots in St. Joseph County. Some people, like Jo Hein and Clarence Mullins, were waiting at least one hour outside the County Services Building in Mishawaka.

“We have nothing else to do. We have lots of time,” they chimed.

Angela Mills, of Mishawaka, was enthused to see the line of people that lingered onto Lincolnway West.

“I love it! I love that everybody’s out voting and casting their vote,” said Mills. “People are taking it seriously.”

Tyrese Irby, a South Bend resident, went to vote at the County-City Building.

“Just wanted to get it over with. It’s important,” he said.

1,087 people voted on Tuesday in St. Joseph County, said St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn, who remarked the first day turnout in 2020 felt bigger than the same time four years ago.

“A presidential year is one thing, but a presidential year in a pandemic is something else,” she expressed.

In 2016, 212, 720 people were registered to vote while 113,079 cast ballots at election time, St. Joseph County Voter Registration told 16 News Now. 195,523 people have registered so far in 2020; however, roughly 4,000 registrations are still being processed.

Face masks and photo identification (driver’s license or passport) are required. Voting booths and seats are cleaned between voters in St. Joseph County. During the work week, people can vote at the County-City Building in South Bend or County Services Building in Mishawaka between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Where to vote

-Goshen: First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Avenue, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (M-F)

-Elkhart: Health Dept. Vital Records, 608 Oakland Avenue, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (M-F)

-Plymouth: Clerk’s Office, 211 W. Madison Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (M-F)

-Warsaw: Justice Building, 121 N. Lake Street, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (M-F)

-LaGrange: Courthouse, 105 N. Detroit Street, 8 a.m.-noon; 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (M-F)

-Rochester: Courthouse, 815 Main Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (M-F)

-Knox: Courthouse, 53 E. Washington Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (M-F)

-Winamac: Justice Center, 110 E. Meridian Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (M-F)

-LaPorte: County Complex, 809 State Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (M-F)

-Michigan City: 302 W. 8th Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (M-F)

-Old Coolspring Library: Corner of 400 and Johnson Roads; 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. (M-F)

-Wanatah Town Hall: 104 N. Main Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (M-F)

