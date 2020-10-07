Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations hitting all-time pandemic high in St. Joe County, more restrictions likely

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nearly seven months into the pandemic, local health officials say COVID-19 positive patients are being hospitalized at an all-time pandemic high in St. Joseph County.

“The concerning numbers over the last several days is the number of cases in the county is going up at a rapid rate and the number of hospitalizations in St. Joseph County, within Beacon Health System and St. Joe, are increasing at a pretty rapid rate," Beacon Health Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Dale Patterson says.

According to BeaconHealthSystem.org, the number of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients throughout Beacon Hospitals have increased from an average of 15 beds to 60 beds over the last several weeks -- the highest number of hospitalizations St. Joseph County has seen at any point during the pandemic, according to County Health Officer Mark Fox.

“Some might say, ‘Sixty? big deal’, but the hospitals are busy with their regular care of patients. People having babies, people having heart attacks, and strokes, and people needing surgical procedures.”

They are the same procedures that might have to be delayed if the number of COVID-19 patients do not begin to go down, according to Saint Joseph Health System Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Genevieve Lankowicz, who released a statement to 16 News Now on Wednesday.

“We have experienced an alarming upward trend of COVID hospitalizations over the past couple weeks. We are watching this situation closely and in regular daily communication with our County Health Officials through Unified Command. As reported last week, our hospitals are not yet exceeding capacity but we must all work together to slow the spread of this virus before it is too late," Lankowicz’s written statement says.

Fox says if the county does not show improvement soon, the health department may consider regressing back to a previous stage during the pandemic to lower capacity levels and gathering limits, and begin to increase the issuing of abatement orders to any business, school or organization that may be contributing to the spread.

But one thing South Bend Chamber of Commerce President and County COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Rea made clear, shutting down businesses and sending folks back home is the last thing county officials want to do.

“I do think there is a fear within the community that we are going to go back to when everything was shut down and everyone was at home, and never has that been part of the conversation. Those changes are going to be, at this point, not that drastic. But obviously, reacting that way like it’s going to be like it was on April 1st where nobody is open and everyone is at home is not the discussion I’m seeing right now," Rea says.

Fox says the St. Joseph County Health Department, as well as the County Covid-19 Response Team, will be using the next couple of days to figure out what is the best possible solution for the county. However, no official decision has been made on whether or not more health restrictions will be imposed.

