Advertisement

Whitmer approves earlier processing of absentee ballots

Photo Courtesy: MGN
Photo Courtesy: MGN (WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Clerks in Michigan cities or township of at least 25,000 people can start processing a surge of absentee ballots a day before November’s presidential election under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

About 2.7 million voters have requested ballots so far, many more than in 2016.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson projects more residents will vote than at any point in state history.

Election officials currently cannot remove ballots from outer envelopes until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

The new law lets them be opened between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

NIPSCO projects higher heating bills this winter

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The increase in cost is due to the higher overall cost of natural gas.

News

Man charged in connection to shooting of 1-year-old

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A criminal case is connected to the accidental shooting death of a one-year-old in South Bend back in August.

Indiana

Two dead in LaGrange County crash

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened on U.S. 20 near the intersection of County Road 250 West.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 903 more coronavirus cases, 22* deaths

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 903 more coronavirus cases and 22* more deaths on Tuesday.

News

Ex-jail employees charged for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two former Oklahoma jail employees and their supervisor face misdemeanor cruelty charges after investigators found they forced inmates to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat, a prosecutor said Monday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 30 more deaths, 990 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%.

Coronavirus

Michigan health agency issues mask, other virus restrictions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s health department has issued a mask requirement and other coronavirus restrictions just days after the state Supreme Court’s invalidation of a 75-year-old emergency powers law that underpinned Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to control the pandemic.

News

NIPSCO projects higher heating bills this winter

Updated: 4 hours ago
NIPSCO projects higher heating bills this winter

News

Two dead in LaGrange County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two dead in LaGrange County crash

News

Man charged in connection to shooting of 1-year-old

Updated: 4 hours ago
Man charged in connection to shooting of 1-year-old