Whitmer approves earlier processing of absentee ballots

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Clerks in Michigan cities or township of at least 25,000 people can start processing a surge of absentee ballots a day before November’s presidential election under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

About 2.7 million voters have requested ballots so far, many more than in 2016.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson projects more residents will vote than at any point in state history.

Election officials currently cannot remove ballots from outer envelopes until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

The new law lets them be opened between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

