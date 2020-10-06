Two dead in LaGrange County crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a crash in LaGrange County.

It happened on U.S. 20 near the intersection of County Road 250 West.

A car was driving toward the intersection when another car, driven by 79-year-old Robert Hedges, pulled out into traffic.

Hedges and his passenger, 77-year-old Barbara Hedges, died on scene.

Officials continue to investigate.

