Two dead in LaGrange County crash
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a crash in LaGrange County.
It happened on U.S. 20 near the intersection of County Road 250 West.
A car was driving toward the intersection when another car, driven by 79-year-old Robert Hedges, pulled out into traffic.
Hedges and his passenger, 77-year-old Barbara Hedges, died on scene.
Officials continue to investigate.
