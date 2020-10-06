Advertisement

Trader Joe’s moving to Eddy Street

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After years of pleading and prodding a new corporate citizen is coming to South Bend.

Trader Joe’s will build a grocery store about a half mile south of the Notre Dame campus.

Back in January of 2010, A Facebook page entitled “We Want a Trader Joe’s in South Bend/Mishawaka” was created by Sandy Markey Levine. “Every once in awhile we would bombard Trader Joe’s with pleas to come here.”

Today Markey Levine said she was thrilled and overjoyed about plans for a South Bend store.

Her social media campaign was separate from another Facebook page created in 2017 in an attempt to lure the store to the Eddy Street Commons development where its chosen site is now being cleared.

“It’s awesome actually. I know that Trader Joe’s is something that people here had wanted for a long time and I think it’ll be really exciting because I live right down the street,” said Shane Goosby.

So what is it that makes Trader Joe’s stand out to the average Joe?

“I love their granola. I just like to go there and buy their granola out of the bins. I think they have some great flavors,” added area resident Laurie Cayia.

Sandy Markey Levine insists that “Trader Joe’s has items that no one else carries. They have their own brand of specialty foods that are, have interesting ingredients, and they are, they have lots of organic foods or kosher foods.”

Markey Levine pointed to chips that are made from lentils, a wine called Two Buck Chuck, and crushed ginger sold in single use packages that can be frozen. “In any store you can buy minced garlic or ginger in a jar, but then it goes bad.”

Eddy Street developers called the inclusion of Trader Joe’s a crowning addition to a neighborhood where 450 new apartments are being added.

The grocery building will be 12,400 square feet with space for three tenant build outs and 167 parking spaces.

