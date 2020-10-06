Tracking Category 4 Hurricane Delta

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hurricane Delta is a major hurricane spinning to the southwest of the Yucatan peninsula and will likely reach that area by Wednesday morning as a very powerful storm. Earlier on Tuesday the storm moved over very warm water and rapidly intensified from a category 2 hurricane to a category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 140 miles per hour as of about 11:30 am EST Tuesday. The hurricane continues to move through warm water and favorable conditions for strengthening.

As of 5pm EST Tuesday Delta is a category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. The hurricanes central pressure holding steady at 956 millibars. The storm remains over very warm waters and it is possible that strengthening will continue until some interaction with the Yucatan peninsula.

The track of this powerful storm takes it back over very warm water by the middle of the day Wednesday. Any strength that was lost with interaction with the Yucatan will likely be gained back through Thursday. The storm will remain over water and eventually taking a turn to the North where the Gulf coast of the United States will be in the crosshairs. Specifically, the track taking it into Louisiana which has take a few hits by tropical systems so far this year, even a very powerful hit from Category 4 hurricane Laura at the end of August.

We will keep you updated on the intensity and track of this powerful storm as it moves closer to the United Stated Gulf Coast throughout the week on WNDU!

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.