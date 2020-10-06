Advertisement

The warmth and sunshine will continue through this week

Temperatures will remain warm this week, into the 70s for the most part. The sunshine is not going anywhere through this week as we remain bright and dry through the weekend.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday was warm and breezy across the area. Overnight the breeze will remain, and we stay more mild than the past few night. Temperatures remaining in the middle 50s with a few clouds hanging around. As Wednesday begins we will likely see some higher clouds moving through Michiana along with a weak cold front that will drift south throughout the morning. Temperatures will remain warm Wednesday getting near that 70 degree mark again. The sun will be out and our breezy conditions will remain. The warm breeze coming from the Southwest will keep us feeling very nice in the afternoon.

As high pressure moves in from the North into Thursday this will shift our lighter winds out of the North which will likely knock our high temperatures for Thursday into the upper 60s. That wont last long though as we head into Friday and through the weekend our dry and sunny pattern continues with a warm-up. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s by Saturday and remain warm through the weekend under lots of sunshine.

By the end of the weekend clouds will likely increase ahead of our next rain chances which will hold off until Monday and Tuesday of next week, that will be accompanied by a cooler air mass as well. Enjoy this warm and dry stretch!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies with more mild conditions. Temperatures into the middle 50s overnight and remaining breezy. Low of 54.

WENDESDAY: A few morning clouds will give way to lots of sunshine and temperatures nearing that 70 degree mark yet again. We will still have a nice breeze out of the southwest. High of 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cooler night with clear skies. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Low of 46.

THURSDAY: A cooler day with light winds out of the North. That will keep us from getting back to the 70s degree mark. Still warm and full sun expected. High of 67.

Daily Climate Report:

Tuesday’s High: 72

Tuesday’s Low: 51

Precipitation: 0.00″

Updated: 2 hours ago

Tracking Category 4 Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Delta has been upgraded Tuesday afternoon to a category 4 hurricane with winds of 145 mph. This storm will likely take a turn and impact the Gulf coast as the weekend approaches. Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick has the updated track for Delta.

Tracking Category 4 Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago

Brisk start; Sunny and dry Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Sunny skies; Picture perfect conditions

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 10-6-2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
Picture perfect weather through the rest of this week!

An amazing October week!

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
AMAZING OCTOBER FORECAST! Wow, it continues to look quite nice the rest of this week, and probably right through this coming weekend. I doesn't get any better than this during October. As you can see, there will be TONS of sunshine this week...yes there will probably be a few clouds once in a while, but nothing to worry about. A couple of fronts will skim through the area, but more than likely they will both stay dry as they move through Michiana. Temperatures will warm up nicely over the next week...with 6 of the next 10 days expected to hit 70 or above. Some chances to get a shower or thundershower come our way early next week...

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT

Time Lapse Fog/Golden Dome

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT

Chilly with Frost and Fog Monday morning, warmth and sunshine on the way

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Dense fog and areas of frost across the region this morning. A chilly start to the day will be met by the rising sun! The sunshine sticks around with us throughout the day and week as temperatures rising to near 70 degrees.

Chilly with Frost and Fog Monday morning, warmth and sunshine on the way

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT