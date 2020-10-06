The warmth and sunshine will continue through this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday was warm and breezy across the area. Overnight the breeze will remain, and we stay more mild than the past few night. Temperatures remaining in the middle 50s with a few clouds hanging around. As Wednesday begins we will likely see some higher clouds moving through Michiana along with a weak cold front that will drift south throughout the morning. Temperatures will remain warm Wednesday getting near that 70 degree mark again. The sun will be out and our breezy conditions will remain. The warm breeze coming from the Southwest will keep us feeling very nice in the afternoon.

As high pressure moves in from the North into Thursday this will shift our lighter winds out of the North which will likely knock our high temperatures for Thursday into the upper 60s. That wont last long though as we head into Friday and through the weekend our dry and sunny pattern continues with a warm-up. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s by Saturday and remain warm through the weekend under lots of sunshine.

By the end of the weekend clouds will likely increase ahead of our next rain chances which will hold off until Monday and Tuesday of next week, that will be accompanied by a cooler air mass as well. Enjoy this warm and dry stretch!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies with more mild conditions. Temperatures into the middle 50s overnight and remaining breezy. Low of 54.

WENDESDAY: A few morning clouds will give way to lots of sunshine and temperatures nearing that 70 degree mark yet again. We will still have a nice breeze out of the southwest. High of 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cooler night with clear skies. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Low of 46.

THURSDAY: A cooler day with light winds out of the North. That will keep us from getting back to the 70s degree mark. Still warm and full sun expected. High of 67.

Daily Climate Report:

Tuesday’s High: 72

Tuesday’s Low: 51

Precipitation: 0.00″

