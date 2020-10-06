St. Joseph County nursing homes see 6 outbreaks of COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, 16 News Now obtained the latest data from St. Joseph County Health officials, breaking down the age group most affected by coronavirus.

As of today, there have been 142 deaths in St. Joseph County and 81 have involved people in area nursing homes. That’s nearly 60 percent.

Dr Mark Fox, St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer, says he’s not shocked by this number.

“The age distribution doesn’t surprise me,” Dr. Fox said. “Reports around the country shows when the virus is introduced in a congregate setting, the risk of significant transmission is high and when you have a medically at risk population the risk of death is high as well.”

There are currently 6 outbreaks at area nursing homes.

“There are 6 different congregate living settings with 10 or more cases over the last few weeks,” Dr. Fox said.

16 News Now reached out to several nursing homes with suspected outbreaks, but Governor Eric Holcomb has only required facilities to report outbreaks to the state health department but not the public.

Dr. Fox says county health officials have contacted the family members of people staying in facilities with a COVID-19 outbreak.

