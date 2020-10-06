Advertisement

St. Joseph County nursing homes see 6 outbreaks of COVID-19

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, 16 News Now obtained the latest data from St. Joseph County Health officials, breaking down the age group most affected by coronavirus.

As of today, there have been 142 deaths in St. Joseph County and 81 have involved people in area nursing homes. That’s nearly 60 percent.

Dr Mark Fox, St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer, says he’s not shocked by this number.

“The age distribution doesn’t surprise me,” Dr. Fox said. “Reports around the country shows when the virus is introduced in a congregate setting, the risk of significant transmission is high and when you have a medically at risk population the risk of death is high as well.”

There are currently 6 outbreaks at area nursing homes.

“There are 6 different congregate living settings with 10 or more cases over the last few weeks,” Dr. Fox said.

16 News Now reached out to several nursing homes with suspected outbreaks, but Governor Eric Holcomb has only required facilities to report outbreaks to the state health department but not the public.

Dr. Fox says county health officials have contacted the family members of people staying in facilities with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community reacts to citizens review board approval

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carly Miller
The South Bend chapter of Black Lives Matter and the Michiana Alliance Against Racist and Police Repression are responding to the vote in favor of a citizens review board.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Heated chemotherapy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Hipec, or hot chemo, is a life-saving option for some patients, but in others, doctors have to stop surgery because of complications.

Indiana

Indiana man who lost eye to tear gas canister sues police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A man who lost an eye after being struck by a tear gas canister police in Indiana fired during a May protest over George Floyd’s death is suing the city and a police officer.

Crime

South Bend man sentenced on animal creulty, dog fighting charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Damien Newhouse, 43, sentenced to 4 years in prison for dog fighting and animal cruelty charges.

Latest News

News

Trader Joe’s moving to Eddy Street

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
After years of pleading and prodding a new corporate citizen is coming to South Bend.

News

NIPSCO projects higher heating bills this winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The increase in cost is due to the higher overall cost of natural gas.

News

Man charged in connection to shooting of 1-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A criminal case is connected to the accidental shooting death of a one-year-old in South Bend back in August.

Indiana

Two dead in LaGrange County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened on U.S. 20 near the intersection of County Road 250 West.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 903 more coronavirus cases, 22* deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 903 more coronavirus cases and 22* more deaths on Tuesday.

News

Ex-jail employees charged for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two former Oklahoma jail employees and their supervisor face misdemeanor cruelty charges after investigators found they forced inmates to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat, a prosecutor said Monday.