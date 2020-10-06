Silver Alert declared for missing 17-year-old girl

MONTPELIER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been declared for Layla James, 17, out of Montpelier, IN.

From the Montpelier Police Department.

The Montpelier Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Layla James, a 17 year old, white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray joggers.

Layla is missing from Montpelier, Indiana which is 94 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Monday, October 4, 2020 at 10:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Layla James, contact the Montpelier Police Department at 765-348-0930 or 911.

