Silver Alert declared for missing 13-year-old girl

DANVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has declared for Na’taija Stedge, 13, out of Danville, IN.

From the Danville Police Department:

The Danville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Na’taija Stedge, a 13 year old, black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt with pink lettering and blue jeans.

Na’taija is missing from Danville, Indiana which is 20 miles west of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Sunday, October 3, 2020 at 11:40 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Na’taija Stedge, contact the Danville Police Department at 317-839-9700 or 911.

