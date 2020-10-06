Packaged fruit sold by Walmart recalled over listeria concerns

(CNN) – Packaged fruit sold at Walmart stores in nine states is being voluntarily recalled due to a risk of listeria contamination.

The Country Fresh packages include pre-cut apples, mangoes, pineapples, cantaloupes and grapes.

The products were sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

They have best-by dates of Oct. 3 to 11.

No one has gotten sick, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discovered listeria monocytogenes on equipment near where the products are packaged.

“Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately,” according to the FDA notice.

The FDA said customers who have any of the recalled products should throw them away.

Symptoms of listeria monocytogenes illness are high fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The illness can be fatal.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.