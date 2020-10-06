Notre Dame football wants to do anything possible to limit the spread of COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly has said this year has been unlike any other in his 30 years as a head coach, and the last two weeks for the Fighting Irish head coach have certainly been challenging.

Last Monday, Notre Dame announced the football program had 39 players affected by the coronavirus.

Today, Notre Dame informed the public there are two new positive tests in the football program with a total of seven players in isolation and four in quarantine due to contact tracing. So that 39 number is now down to just 11.

The numbers are down after the outbreak but Kelly says the protocols are changing every single day.

Now they are taking every situation, even if its celebrating with teammates or singing the fight song, so seriously because Kelly says there is no way of possibly knowing where and how the virus spreads.

“It’s so hard to win,” Kelly said. "When you do win, the first thing out of my mouth is, ‘Hey, stop celebrating. Put your mask on.’ You have to do that. That is probably what we are all learning is that it’s so hard given the circumstances that we are in that we have to be on top of every little thing regardless of the circumstances. That’s kind of a tidbit as to what has been challenging and what I’ve learned and what we are learning during this covid that is very difficult to manage.”

Kelly says it will also be difficult to knock off the rust against Florida State after having three weeks off in-between games.

However, Kelly believes his football team will be prepared to take on the Seminoles.

Kick off is set fort 7:30 PM on Saturday.

