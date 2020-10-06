Advertisement

NIPSCO projects higher heating bills this winter

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NIPSCO customers might see an increase in their bills this winter.

This is due to the higher overall cost of natural gas.

From November to March, customers can expect to pay about $25 more than last year.

That’s about $5 more per month.

Customers who are experiencing financial difficulties, including those impacted by the pandemic, are encouraged to call their 24-hour customer care center.

For more information just visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man charged in connection to shooting of 1-year-old

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A criminal case is connected to the accidental shooting death of a one-year-old in South Bend back in August.

Indiana

Two dead in LaGrange County crash

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened on U.S. 20 near the intersection of County Road 250 West.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 903 more coronavirus cases, 22* deaths

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 903 more coronavirus cases and 22* more deaths on Tuesday.

News

Ex-jail employees charged for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two former Oklahoma jail employees and their supervisor face misdemeanor cruelty charges after investigators found they forced inmates to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat, a prosecutor said Monday.

Latest News

Michigan

Whitmer approves earlier processing of absentee ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clerks in Michigan cities or township of at least 25,000 people can start processing a surge of absentee ballots a day before November’s presidential election under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 30 more deaths, 990 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%.

Coronavirus

Michigan health agency issues mask, other virus restrictions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s health department has issued a mask requirement and other coronavirus restrictions just days after the state Supreme Court’s invalidation of a 75-year-old emergency powers law that underpinned Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to control the pandemic.

News

NIPSCO projects higher heating bills this winter

Updated: 4 hours ago
NIPSCO projects higher heating bills this winter

News

Two dead in LaGrange County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two dead in LaGrange County crash

News

Man charged in connection to shooting of 1-year-old

Updated: 4 hours ago
Man charged in connection to shooting of 1-year-old