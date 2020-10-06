NIPSCO projects higher heating bills this winter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NIPSCO customers might see an increase in their bills this winter.

This is due to the higher overall cost of natural gas.

From November to March, customers can expect to pay about $25 more than last year.

That’s about $5 more per month.

Customers who are experiencing financial difficulties, including those impacted by the pandemic, are encouraged to call their 24-hour customer care center.

For more information just visit their website.

