Michigan reports 903 more coronavirus cases, 22* deaths

Michigan health officials reported 903 more coronavirus cases and 22* more deaths on Tuesday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 903 more coronavirus cases and 22* more deaths on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced today include 7 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 6,838 deaths and 129,826 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 1,407* more cases reported. (Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 3rd.  Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~703 per day.)

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 780 more cases reported.

Thursday: 19* more coronavirus deaths, 891 more cases reported. *The deaths include 11 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 1,054 more cases reported.

Berrien County has had 74 (+0) deaths and 2,067 (+13) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 17 (+0) deaths and 656 (+9) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 863 (+16) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

