Michigan health agency issues mask, other virus restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s health department has issued a mask requirement and other coronavirus restrictions just days after the state Supreme Court’s invalidation of a 75-year-old emergency powers law that underpinned Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to control the pandemic.

Whitmer on Monday asked the Supreme Court to declare its ruling not binding until Oct. 30, to give her administration, the Republican-led Legislature and local health departments time to put alternative measures in place.

The ruling nullified all virus-related orders issued after April 30.

It means Whitmer must negotiate with lawmakers to extend a state of emergency and any new orders she writes.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)