Medical Moment: Heated chemotherapy

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s known as “heated chemotherapy” for patients with abdominal cancers.

Coming up in today’s Medical Moment, researchers are working to find out which patients will respond the best.

Hipec, or hot chemo, is a life-saving option for some patients, but in others, doctors have to stop surgery because of complications.

As Martie Salt reports, researchers are now working to determine who may be at a higher risk of an aborted procedure.

Hipec has several benefits.

It’s only one treatment done immediately after surgery, so it doesn’t require several trips back for treatment.

It also allows for a higher concentration of chemo to be delivered into the abdomen.

