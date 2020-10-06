Man charged in connection to shooting of 1-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A criminal case is connected to the accidental shooting death of a one-year-old in South Bend back in August.

One-year-old Javion Sexton was shot to death by a four-year-old sibling at a home on Leland Street.

The alleged owner of the rifle used in the shooting has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents says 23-year-old Demetrius Barnett brought the gun into his mother’s home, and that he often brought guns to the house and showed them to the juveniles living there.

Barnett is awaiting a hearing in federal court in South Bend.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.