Indiana reports 30 more deaths, 990 new cases of coronavirus

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 990 more coronavirus cases and 30 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,484 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 126,946 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 835 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 1,096 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,429 more cases were reported.

Friday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,495 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,171 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 965 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 7,318 (+84) cases and 131 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 7,090 (+53) cases and 117 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,698 (+13) cases and 45 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,374 (+11) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,077 (+6) cases and 25 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 670 (+2) cases and 12 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 291 (+2) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 264 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 117 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.