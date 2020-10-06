Advertisement

Indiana attorney general may face bill over discipline case

Curtis Hill
Curtis Hill(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill could face a big bill from the disciplinary case stemming from allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party.

The state’s attorney disciplinary commission has asked the Indiana Supreme Court to order that Hill pay about $57,000 toward expenses in the case.

Hill completed in June a 30-day suspension of his law license ordered by the state Supreme Court. He has denied any wrongdoing, but his reelection bid failed when he lost the Republican nomination in June.

The Supreme Court has given Hill’s lawyers until Oct. 19 to respond to the expenses filing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

