Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin expected to make season debut against Florida State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin, who was thought to be quarterback Ian Book’s number one target going into 2020, is expected to make his season debut against the Seminoles on Saturday.

Austin had surgery back on August 3rd to repair a fifth metatarsal fracture in his left foot.

After a running program, the team doctors have him cleared to play 15 to 20 snaps on Saturday against the Seminoles.

Austin has only played in the 2018 season where he recorded just five catches for 90 yards as a freshman, but Brian Kelly believes his potential is through the roof.

“What kind of player do we have," Kelly said. "Well based upon what we’ve seen prior to, explosive, rangy, outstanding ball skills and a guy that can open up the game. He can take the top off of coverages. He can catch it and go the distance and he can win one-on-one match ups. A guy that would be nice to get on the field for us.”

We’ll see how early on Saturday against Florida State, Austin will record a stat in the box score.

Austin’s last reception in a college football game was back on October 27th, 2018 in Notre Dame’s match up with Navy.

