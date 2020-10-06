Early voting is underway in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Early voting is now underway in Indiana.

Voters lined up outside of the County-City Building in South Bend early Tuesday, waiting to cast their ballot.

“I didn’t want nothing to hinder me from getting here this morning to vote,” said Robert Hunt, the first voter in line. “I think it’s necessary that we need to take this one very seriously. It’s not just for me, it’s for my grandkids.”

Early in-person voting hours are 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

In St. Joseph County, voters can cast their ballot at the County-City Building in South Bend, or the County Services Building in Mishawaka.

Voters who do not live in St. Joseph County can call their county clerk’s office or click here to find a voting location.

