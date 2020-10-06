Brisk start; Sunny and dry Wednesday afternoon
Strong winds usher in warm air from the southwest
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUNNY AND DRY FOR THE NEXT 5 DAYS!
TODAY:
Highs in the upper 60s this afternoon with picture perfect conditions. Sunny skies, dry weather. A light breeze from the SW up to 15mph, at times.
TONIGHT:
Lows in the mid 50s. Mainly clear skies. No fog delays or related slow-downs.
TOMORROW:
Taking this gorgeous weather pattern into the middle of this week. Highs in the low 70s Wednesday, putting us just above average for this time of year.
**Post Tropical Cyclone Gamma and Hurricane Delta continue to churn up the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico.**
