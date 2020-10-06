Brisk start; Sunny and dry Wednesday afternoon

SUNNY AND DRY FOR THE NEXT 5 DAYS!

TODAY:

Highs in the upper 60s this afternoon with picture perfect conditions. Sunny skies, dry weather. A light breeze from the SW up to 15mph, at times.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the mid 50s. Mainly clear skies. No fog delays or related slow-downs.

TOMORROW:

Taking this gorgeous weather pattern into the middle of this week. Highs in the low 70s Wednesday, putting us just above average for this time of year.

**Post Tropical Cyclone Gamma and Hurricane Delta continue to churn up the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico.**

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.