Advertisement

Berrien County reacts to Michigan Supreme Court striking down Gov’s executive orders

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) -Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer answered questions about Monday’s Health and Human Services emergency order.

The order comes after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Whitmer did not have the authority to use her emergency powers to control the coronavirus pandemic.

16 News Now spoke to health officials and lawmakers in Berrien County to hear how they’re reacting to the court’s ruling.

The Berrien County Health Department is referencing the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service’s most recent executive order for guidance on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The department told me the Supreme Court’s judgment doesn’t change the importance of continuing measures from the Governor’s executive order to manage the pandemic.

“We know that many of the executive orders have placed important protections, safety protocols, and procedures in place here in Michigan that have worked to really limit the spread of the virus in our community, and have really helped contribute to the favorable outcomes that we’ve been seeing particularly here in Berrien County,” said Berrien County Health Department Communications Specialist Gillian Conrad.

The order specifies updated guidelines on social distancing and gatherings.

Gatherings up to ten people at a home are allowed with masks being recommended.

Gatherings up to ten people at any other indoor venue are allowed with masks being required

Indoor venues hosting more than ten people indoors will have to follow more specific social distancing guidelines including masks.

Outdoor gatherings up to 100 people at a home are allowed with masks being recommended.

Gatherings up to 100 people at any other outdoor venue are allowed with masks being required

Outdoor venues hosting more than ten people will also have to follow more specific social distancing guidelines including a face-covering requirement.

“I think people need to continue being smart. They need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks when they’re in close contact with people inside, and the big one, not touching your face,” said State Representative from Michigan District 79 Pauline Wendzel (R).

Wearing a face covering is encouraged, even for those not required to wear one.

Those exempt from mask requirements include people with a medical reason to not wear a mask, people eating while seated at a restaurant, those exercising while social distancing, people voting, or folks attending a religious service.

Whitmer said this was an important step in continuing the safe management of the coronavirus.

“That’s why I’m thankful that the director of Health and Human Services has epidemic powers that he is using to keep people safe. He’s an important part of my administration and has been a part of every conversation and help inform each decision that we’ve made,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations tweeting late this afternoon that he's ending talks on the issue.

National Politics

Trump, back at White House, compares COVID to seasonal flu

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.”

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 903 more coronavirus cases, 22* deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 903 more coronavirus cases and 22* more deaths on Tuesday.

National Politics

COVID-19 crisis continues without a stimulus bill in sight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are rising in 21 states, forcing officials in some places to make tough decisions.

Latest News

National Politics

Top military leaders quarantined after official tests positive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Gen. Mark Milley and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force have tested negative for the virus, but remain under quarantine as a precaution, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public.

Coronavirus

FDA publishes vaccine guidelines opposed by White House

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 30 more deaths, 990 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%.

Coronavirus

Michigan health agency issues mask, other virus restrictions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s health department has issued a mask requirement and other coronavirus restrictions just days after the state Supreme Court’s invalidation of a 75-year-old emergency powers law that underpinned Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to control the pandemic.

Coronavirus

White House declines CDC contact tracing offer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The White House declined offers from the CDC to help with contact tracing, an official said.

Coronavirus

CDC: How contact tracing works

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.