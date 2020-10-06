Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for missing Georgia infant

Ten-month-old Jordan Ramsey was last seen on Oct. 6 in Coyners, Georgia.
Ten-month-old Jordan Ramsey was last seen on Oct. 6 in Coyners, Georgia.(Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COYNERS, Ga (Gray News) - The Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old Jordan Ramsey has been canceled.

No further details about the case have been provided at this time.

The alert was issued Tuesday afternoon after Jordan went missing on in Coyners, Georgia. It was canceled a few hours later.

Authorities were also looking for 32-year-old Brittany McCoy in connection to Jordan’s disappearance.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump halts COVID-19 stimulus talks until after election; stocks drop

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The series of tweets from the president came just hours after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid.

National

Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at age 65

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

News

NIPSCO projects higher heating bills this winter

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The increase in cost is due to the higher overall cost of natural gas.

News

Man charged in connection to shooting of 1-year-old

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A criminal case is connected to the accidental shooting death of a one-year-old in South Bend back in August.

Indiana

Two dead in LaGrange County crash

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened on U.S. 20 near the intersection of County Road 250 West.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, back at White House, compares COVID to seasonal flu

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.”

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 903 more coronavirus cases, 22* deaths

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 903 more coronavirus cases and 22* more deaths on Tuesday.

National

Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.

National Politics

COVID-19 crisis continues without a stimulus bill in sight

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases are rising in 21 states, forcing officials in some places to make tough decisions.

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler discusses upcoming VP debate

Updated: 54 minutes ago