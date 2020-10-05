Woman accidentally shoots herself in leg on Toll Road
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman is injured after accidentally shooting herself in the leg.
An officer checked on a car with a flat tire on the Indiana Toll Road on Sept. 29 when he heard a gunshot.
Four passengers were in the car when 20-year-old Teyler Anderson accidentally shot herself in the leg.
A one-year-old was sitting next to her but thankfully, was not injured.
She was taken to the hospital
Reports say the gun went off when she tried to place it in a bag, and it belonged to one of the passengers.
No one else was injured.
