Advertisement

Whitmer: Statewide mask requirement remains in effect

Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a statewide mask requirement remains in effect despite the Michigan Supreme Court’s invalidation of a law that underpins her orders to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor pointed Monday to the state Department of Health and Human Services' separate order mandating face coverings in enclosed public spaces and crowded outdoor places.

She says masks work and is urging residents to take some “personal responsibility” to protect themselves and others.

Violators can be fined up to $1,000 under state health director Robert Gordon’s order.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump aims for Monday release; press secretary tests positive

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

National Politics

Gov. Cuomo orders some NYC schools closed amid virus flare-up

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor took the action a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the state for permission to reinstate restrictions on businesses and schools in nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens where the virus was spreading more quickly.

Coronavirus

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

How to keep kids school focused on school during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
They've got masks and social distancing to contend with -- or hours staring at a screen while virtual learning. It's no wonder some kids may get distracted, but there are ways to keep them focused at school.

Latest News

National

AP source: Patriots-Chiefs all clear; no positives for Titans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL postponed the Patriots' game at Kansas City from Sunday after New England quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

National Politics

Cities declare racism a health crisis, but some doubt impact

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SOPHIA TAREEN
Most made declarations in response to the pandemic that’s amplified racial disparities and the call for racial justice after the police killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

Coronavirus

Paris on maximum virus alert, closing bars, not restaurants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
French authorities consider bars to be major infection hot spots because patrons don’t respect social distancing rules as much as they do at restaurants.

National Politics

Trump battles coronavirus at Walter Reed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump left Walter Reed hospital briefly to drive by and wave to supporters Sunday.

Coronavirus

Pandemic pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
Stores like Best Buy, Macy’s, and Target typically offer their biggest Black Friday deals over Thanksgiving weekend, but now they’re starting them in October so people don’t crowd their stores later, creating a potentially dangerous situation during a pandemic.

Coronavirus

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cineworld says that with major markets closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”