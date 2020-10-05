Whitmer: Statewide mask requirement remains in effect

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a statewide mask requirement remains in effect despite the Michigan Supreme Court’s invalidation of a law that underpins her orders to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor pointed Monday to the state Department of Health and Human Services' separate order mandating face coverings in enclosed public spaces and crowded outdoor places.

She says masks work and is urging residents to take some “personal responsibility” to protect themselves and others.

Violators can be fined up to $1,000 under state health director Robert Gordon’s order.

