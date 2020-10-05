South Bend police ‘extremely concerned’ about missing 16-year-old
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are “extremely concerned” about missing 16-year-old Huda Roushdy.
She is bipolar and takes medication daily.
Huda was last seen Sunday night in the 1300 block of Brummit Lane wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.
She is 5′6″ tall and 170 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.
Call South Bend police at 574-235-9201 if you have any information.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.