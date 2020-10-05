Advertisement

Secondary students start in-person learning at School City of Mishawaka

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Secondary students at School City of Mishawaka returned to the classroom on Monday.

Elementary students went back on September 21st.

A big change Mishawaka High School students experienced Monday is the new Safety Traffic Project that was completed this summer.

It includes a new traffic flow on the west side of the school, which prevents students from having to cross the street.

As for the rest of the semester, students will be doing a hybrid learning model, which includes both in-person and virtual learning.

“It’s great to be back in person,” said MHS Principal John Ross. “It’s great to have a chance to develop those relationships and use that proximity to help kids, you know, learn as best they can.”

And good news for students traveling to school by bus each day. Transpo is offering free rides this year to Mishawaka students.

Students just need to show their student ID.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana attorney general may face bill over discipline case

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill could face a big bill from the disciplinary case stemming from allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party.

Indiana

Late freeze shortens fall apple season for Indiana orchards

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
During what would normally be primetime for Midwest apple-picking, orchards around Indiana are running out of apples early this season following a late spring freeze that obliterated much of the state’s crop.

News

Car parade celebrates birthday of Elkhart boy battling cancer

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Sunday was a big day for Adler Carris in Elkhart, as his 11th birthday was celebrated with a surprise drive-by parade.

News

Car parade celebrates birthday of Elkhart boy battling cancer

Updated: 10 hours ago
Adler has been battling brain cancer since the age of four and is currently in his second round of treatment.

Latest News

News

Multiple crews respond to overnight structure fire on S.R. 933

Updated: 15 hours ago
A massive fire left an electric supply building in flames on S.R. 933 in St. Joseph County early Sunday morning.

Indiana

Indiana reports 5 more deaths, 1,096 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.6.%.

News

Madison Road Artisan Market welcomes vendors, guests

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
More than 100 local artisans gathered for the Madison Road Artisan Market in South Bend on Saturday.

News

Madison Road Artisan Market welcomes vendors, guests

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
More than 100 local artisans gathered for the Madison Road Artisan Market in South Bend on Saturday.

News

Paella fundraiser for ice rink in Winona Lake

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Paella fundraiser for ice rink in Winona Lake

News

Progress being made on historic Plymouth theatre

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
Progress is being made in the restoration of a historic Plymouth theatre, and the public was able to take a look Saturday.