Secondary students start in-person learning at School City of Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Secondary students at School City of Mishawaka returned to the classroom on Monday.

Elementary students went back on September 21st.

A big change Mishawaka High School students experienced Monday is the new Safety Traffic Project that was completed this summer.

It includes a new traffic flow on the west side of the school, which prevents students from having to cross the street.

As for the rest of the semester, students will be doing a hybrid learning model, which includes both in-person and virtual learning.

“It’s great to be back in person,” said MHS Principal John Ross. “It’s great to have a chance to develop those relationships and use that proximity to help kids, you know, learn as best they can.”

And good news for students traveling to school by bus each day. Transpo is offering free rides this year to Mishawaka students.

Students just need to show their student ID.