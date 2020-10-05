Advertisement

Sandbag thrown from highway overpass injures driver below

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A 40-pound sandbag thrown from a freeway overpass smashed the windshield of a car and seriously injured the driver on Interstate 96 in Oakland County.

Police say the man who threw the sandbag was arrested after telling someone about what he did Sunday night.

The incident occurred om Interstate 96 in Oakland County’s Lyon Township.

A man was involved in a crash, left his vehicle along I-96 and walked to a highway overpass that was under construction. That’s where he found sandbags and began throwing them on I-96 below.

The man is in custody while prosecutors review the case.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

