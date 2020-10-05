Rollover crash kills one on I-65

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A rollover crash on I-65 Monday morning killed the driver of the vehicle.

Indiana State Police were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to mile marker 233.

An SUV was going north when the vehicle drove into down the grass median and rolled several times.

Police are not sure why the SUV went into the median.

The SUV came out of the median, across the southbound lanes, and stopped in the trees along another ditch.

The driver was ejected from the SUV and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Newtown County Coroner’s Office.

Identification of the driver is pending. An autopsy is also pending.

This is the third crash in the region that involves an ejection of a person out of a vehicle. ISP wants to remind drivers and passengers to always wear a seatbelt.

