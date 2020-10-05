Advertisement

Roger Goodell no longer kidding around

In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami.
In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Miami.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has warned the league’s 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the regular-season schedule.

In a memo sent to the teams after a conference call involving NFL and club executives, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere fully to all of the league’s health and safety guidelines.

The memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

The NFL was forced to adjust its Week 4 schedule when Tennessee had the league’s first coronavirus outbreak.

