Rochester teen accused of planning school shooting appears in court

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, one of two Rochester teens accused of planning a “Columbine-style school shooting” made an appearance in court.

18-year-old John Schultz is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Police started investigating in mid-July, scanning months of Facebook posts and conversations between Schultz and a 17-year-old who is facing the same charges.

Officials say the two glorified the 1999 Columbine massacre, which left a dozen students and one teacher dead.

The two allegedly talked about how they planned to get guns, their willingness to commit murder, and their targets.

Schultz is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 26.

