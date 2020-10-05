Advertisement

Notre Dame held scrimmage on Sunday to shake off the rust

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly admits it’s going to be really tough to play a football game for the first time in three weeks on Saturday. To help get ready for Florida State, the team held a scrimmage just on Sunday to get back into a game-like atmosphere.

Kelly says he wanted to get the speed up in the scrimmage, which is something the team can’t do with just normal scout team prep.

Notre Dame worked on players individual technique, situational special teams work and ended with offensive plays to move the chains.

Kelly says the scrimmage yesterday was big for the Fighting Irish as they prepare for Florida State.

“It was important for us on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively, to go against each other," Kelly said. "I think in just terms of being to prepare, look, I am no expert in preparing a football team after two weeks off after playing two games. It’s the first time that I’ve done it. But I think I have enough sense to know you have to duplicate the speed of the game. You have to tackle You have to do those things leading up in your preparation.”

Kelly noted that safety Kyle Hamilton did not practice in the scrimmage but he will play against Florida State.

Kelly says the team will prepare like it’s a normal week. He wants the Irish to get back into a normal routine and it starts with “Mental Monday.” The Fighting Irish will be lifting weights, conditioning, going to meetings and working on mental performance training.

Notre Dame plays Florida State on Saturday at 7:30 PM on WNDU. Be sure to tune into 16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff at 6:30 PM as the Countdown Crew gets you ready for the game.

