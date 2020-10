SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - From Monday to Sunday of last week there were two positive COVID-19 tests in the Notre Dame football program.

Notre Dame has a total of seven players in isolation, and four in quarantine due to contact tracing.

Read the statement below:

