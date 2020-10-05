Advertisement

New song about South Bend raises money for city’s parks and arts department

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After spending the last decade living around the world, a South Bend native released a song called “South Bend Town” that pays homage to the city’s roots.

“Part of the reason I wrote it is, both because of the excitement and cultural renaissance of South Bend, but also because we’re facing difficult economic times,” explained musician David Jameson.

The upbeat fusion of folk and country mentions several South Bend landmarks, including Howard Park, the East Race, Potawatomi Zoo, and the Studebaker Electric Fountain at Leeper Park. Local musicians, including Umphrey’s McGee lead guitarist Jake Cinninger, collaborated on the track.

The “South Bend Town” project is also a fundraiser: every time it is played, Jameson donates the royalty to the city’s Venues, Parks, and Arts Department (VPA). What’s more, it is free to play the song on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

“Right now is a lot of these [VPA] programs are taking a hit financially because of the virus, so [the song] couldn’t have come about at a better time,” expressed Aaron Perri, Executive Director of VPA.

Aside from raising money for the parks and arts, Jameson hopes the song offsets the emotion toll of the pandemic and reminds people to visit some of the free spaces in the city.

“I want them to say, ‘Wow! South Bend seems like a really nice, fun place. Let’s go check it out,'” Jameson said.

In just two weeks, “South Bend” town has been played nearly 8,000 times by users in 25 countries.

It is free to stream the song, and every play, essentially, is a donation to the Venues, Parks, and Arts Department.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

