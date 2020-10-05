Advertisement

New restaurant set to replace Scotty’s Brewhouse in Mishawaka

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After sitting vacant for over a year, the building that once held Scotty’s Brewhouse and Max & Erma’s will be getting a new resident.

Indiana-based ‘Aspen Tap House’ is set to open in February.

The building, which sits on Main Street in Mishawaka, was suddenly left vacant when Scotty’s Brewhouse closed in July of 2019.

Bern Rehberg, President of Aspen Tap House, used to live right here in Michiana and says he’s excited to be bringing a one-of-a-kind taphouse to the community.

“We’re excited to be back, I lived there for 7 years,” Rehberg said. “I love the town and the people.”

Rehberg says the deal will be finalized this week and they hope to open their doors in early 2021.

