Advertisement

Michigan reports 1,407* more coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Michigan health officials reported 1,407* more coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths on Monday.
Michigan health officials reported 1,407* more coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths on Monday.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,407* more coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths on Monday.

*Note on cases (10/05/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 3rd.  Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~703  per day.

There have been 6,816 deaths and 128,923 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 780 more cases reported.

Thursday: 19* more coronavirus deaths, 891 more cases reported. *The deaths include 11 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 1,054 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 20* more coronavirus deaths, 898 more cases reported. *The deaths announced include four identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 74 (+0) deaths and 2,054 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 17 (+0) deaths and 647 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 847 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump says he’s leaving hospital for White House, feels good

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

National Politics

Trump court nomination hangs over Senate shuttered by virus

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
COVID-19 infections shut down the Senate, but Republicans are refusing to delay confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

National Politics

President Trump says he will leave hospital on Monday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
President Trump is eager to leave the hospital as more COVID-19 cases are being reported among White House aides.

Coronavirus

CDC again updates guidance on airborne transmission of coronavirus

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The CDC says some reports indicate transmission after an infected person leaves an area can happen in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces, but is rare.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 7 more deaths, 835 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.8.%.

National Politics

New Jersey governor: Trump fundraiser ‘put lives at risk’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club hours before he announced he had contracted the coronavirus was wrong and “put lives at risk,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Coronavirus

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cineworld says that with major markets closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

Coronavirus

NYC reacts to an uptick in coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

Here are some ways to keeps your kids focused during a COVID school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Talking to your kids about how things are going with school can help clear their heads and fuel their focus.

National Politics

Gov. Cuomo orders some NYC schools closed amid virus flare-up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor took the action a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the state for permission to reinstate restrictions on businesses and schools in nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens where the virus was spreading more quickly.