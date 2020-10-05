Michigan reports 1,407* more coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,407* more coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths on Monday.

*Note on cases (10/05/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 3rd. Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~703 per day.

There have been 6,816 deaths and 128,923 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 780 more cases reported.

Thursday: 19* more coronavirus deaths, 891 more cases reported. *The deaths include 11 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 1,054 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 20* more coronavirus deaths, 898 more cases reported. *The deaths announced include four identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 74 (+0) deaths and 2,054 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 17 (+0) deaths and 647 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 847 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

