Advertisement

Emergency order issued in Michigan by state health department

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon issued a new executive order today, requiring face coverings and restricting gatherings.

This comes after the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated a law that underpinned several of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The new executive order relies on protocols that do not interfere with the court’s ruling.

The new order covers several topics, including:

Requirements to wear masks at indoor and outdoor gatherings: The order requires individuals to wear masks when in gatherings, and requires businesses and government offices to enforce those requirements for gatherings on their premises. The order also requires the wearing of masks at schools.

Limitations on the size of gatherings: The order limits indoor gatherings of more than 10 and up to 500 people occurring at a non-residential venue are permitted within certain limits. In venues with fixed seating, limit attendance to 20% of normal capacity. Non-residential outdoor gatherings of between 100 and 1,000 persons at venues with fixed seating are permitted at up to 30% of normal capacity.

Limitations on certain establishments: Although the order does not close bars, it requires them to close indoor common areas. Indoor gatherings are prohibited anywhere alcoholic beverages are sold except for table services where parties are separated from one another by at least six feet.

Athletics: People training/practicing for or competing in organized sports must wear face coverings, except when swimming, or when they can consistently maintain six feet of social distance.

Local health departments are authorized to carry out and enforce the order, and law enforcement are allowed to “investigate potential violations” of the order, according to the state health department.

Violators can be fined up to $1,000 under the new order.

The order is effective through Oct. 30.

The new executive order can be read here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital.

Coronavirus

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Cineworld says that with major markets closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

Coronavirus

Trump is leaving hospital, exhorts nation don’t fear virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

National Politics

Trump court nomination hangs over Senate shuttered by virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
COVID-19 infections shut down the Senate, but Republicans are refusing to delay confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,407* more coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 1,407* more coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths on Monday.

National Politics

President Trump says he will leave hospital on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Trump is eager to leave the hospital as more COVID-19 cases are being reported among White House aides.

Coronavirus

CDC again updates guidance on airborne transmission of coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The CDC says some reports indicate transmission after an infected person leaves an area can happen in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces, but is rare.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 7 more deaths, 835 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.8.%.

National Politics

New Jersey governor: Trump fundraiser ‘put lives at risk’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club hours before he announced he had contracted the coronavirus was wrong and “put lives at risk,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Coronavirus

NYC reacts to an uptick in coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|