Emergency order issued in Michigan by state health department

LANSING, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon issued a new executive order today, requiring face coverings and restricting gatherings.

This comes after the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated a law that underpinned several of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The new executive order relies on protocols that do not interfere with the court’s ruling.

The new order covers several topics, including:

— Requirements to wear masks at indoor and outdoor gatherings: The order requires individuals to wear masks when in gatherings, and requires businesses and government offices to enforce those requirements for gatherings on their premises. The order also requires the wearing of masks at schools.

— Limitations on the size of gatherings: The order limits indoor gatherings of more than 10 and up to 500 people occurring at a non-residential venue are permitted within certain limits. In venues with fixed seating, limit attendance to 20% of normal capacity. Non-residential outdoor gatherings of between 100 and 1,000 persons at venues with fixed seating are permitted at up to 30% of normal capacity.

— Limitations on certain establishments: Although the order does not close bars, it requires them to close indoor common areas. Indoor gatherings are prohibited anywhere alcoholic beverages are sold except for table services where parties are separated from one another by at least six feet.

— Athletics: People training/practicing for or competing in organized sports must wear face coverings, except when swimming, or when they can consistently maintain six feet of social distance.

Local health departments are authorized to carry out and enforce the order, and law enforcement are allowed to “investigate potential violations” of the order, according to the state health department.

Violators can be fined up to $1,000 under the new order.

The order is effective through Oct. 30.

The new executive order can be read here.

